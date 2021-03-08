Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, calls him father Saif Ali Khan's carbon copy
Saif and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20th on March 5 and Sara left no stone unturned in making sure the young lad had a fun time on his special day. The 'Kedarnath' actress surprised him with a football-themed cake as he is quite passionate about the sport. The loving sister also recited hilarious 'knock-knock' video to her brother in an attempt to make him laugh.Full Article