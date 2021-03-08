Jarryd James Explores Twilight R&B On 'Don't Forget'

Trapo makes a guest appearance on the intoxicating single...



Australian artist *Jarryd James* is on a mission.



Atmospheric R&B songwriting placed within an electronic landscape, his work is suggestive and uniquely potent, matching a commitment to sound design alongside taut, and personal lyricism.



His debut album is out now, and it is making waves in his native Australia and right here in the UK, a potent song cycle that covers loss, recovery, and renewal.



Album closer 'Don't Forget' brings together the multi-faceted strands of his artistry, and it locates Jarryd James working alongside incendiary 22 year old Wisconsin rapper Trapo.



The woozy opening bars craft a feather-soft bed for their mutual musicality, with Jarryd attempting to pin down the isolation he felt while working in Los Angeles.



He comments...



'Overdue' is my favourite track on the album. The city of Los Angeles can be a strange place for an introvert from Brisbane. Keeping pretty unusual hours and not really looking after myself took its toll. We slowly started to make a piece of music while I drank some gin, and we made what I think is my favourite thing I’ve ever made.



FrancisGotHeat sent back the flipped version of the beat that you hear at the end which made it perfect for a feature. We put the feelers out and came across Trapo, an insanely talented young rapper from Wisconsin. After one listen to his album *'Oil Change'* I knew he was the dude for it.



Honestly, I thought he would do 16 bars which I would have been stoked with, but he went ahead and murdered the entire section that we sent him. Blew my mind when I heard it for the first time.



Aaron Bull shot and directed the full video for 'Don't Forget', which blends remote footage of Trapo and Jarryd James to craft something unified.



Aaron comments...



After my first listen to 'Overdue' I knew the visuals would be based around the spacey sound rather than a structured concept. My goal was to portray Jarryd’s feeling of being trapped in a place that he didn’t feel comfortable. I kept him as the only subject to help create that isolated feeling and the long exposure cutaway shots to show a sense of anxiety and confusion.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Mitch Lowe*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

