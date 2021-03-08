Little Big Won't Be Representing Russia At Eurovision 2021

They've turned it down...



Viral sensations *Little Big* will not be representing Russia at this year's Eurovision.



The group *earned global fame* with their outstanding single 'UNO' and it's quirky, addictive video.



With last year's Song Contest being cancelled, all eyes were on Little Big to replicate their appeal at Rotterdam in May.



Sadly, fans' hopes have been dashed, with Little Big declining the opportunity to go.



Issuing a short but polite statement, it seems that we won't see their wobbling retro limbs onstage this year.



Here's the statement.







RIP Little Big pic.twitter.com/p1Ystg4doJ



— (@pachidermi) March 8, 2021



One more time... here's 'UNO'.



Eurovision Song Content 2021 final takes place on May 22nd.



