Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel on Monday demanded that the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' be changed, claiming it maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light area, during the 1960s.