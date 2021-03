Hit director-actor combos are all set to be back in business this year. From Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan-Prabhudheva and from Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, there are a host of teams lined up in some of the biggest projects, which have spelt magic at the box office in the past.