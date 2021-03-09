Jamie xx, Kano For All Points East 2021

It's returning to London...



*Jamie xx* and *Kano* will perform at this year's *All Points East*.



The festival returns to London this summer, taking control of Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets from August 27th - 30th.



Initial names on the line up include Jamie xx and UK rap legend Kano, who will jointly headline August 28th.



Elsewhere, you can find slowthai, the mighty Little Simz, Clash cover star Arlo Parks, and saxophone colossus Nubya Garcia.



Pa Salieu will perform at All Points East, with other names on the bill including Haai, Romy, Fred Again, and Seeyousoon.



Tickets go on sale from 10am on March 10th.



All Points East runs between August 27th - 30th.



