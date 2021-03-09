The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced its 2021 Film Awards shortlist, with movies Nomadland and Rocks leading the way with seven nominations each.Full Article
BAFTA Film Awards 2021: The full list of nominations
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Critics Choice Awards 2021: Nomadland wins big, here`s full list of winners
Mid-Day
The award ceremony, which honours excellence across film and TV, aired on The CW on Sunday and was hosted by Taye Diggs for the..
You might like
More coverage
How ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Dragged Studio Ghibli Into the World of CG Animation
The Wrap
A version of this story about “Earwig and the Witch” first appeared in the Oscar Nominations Preview issue of TheWrap’s..