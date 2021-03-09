Virginia Wing - Private Life

Bright and unconfined, this is the perfect kind of catharsis...



On *Virginia Wing's *fourth full-length, the album's themes of isolation, dealing with trauma, and mental wellbeing reflect a collective despair that we are all feeling after a year without spontaneous human interactions. Right now, it feels like all our lives are private – the self that we show to others being just a preselected snapshot mediated through feeds and computer screens.



Having made Ecstatic Arrow in alpine Switzerland's picturesque setting in 2018, the Manchester trio had to settle on working from home like the rest of us did in 2020. Despite this, 'Private Life' is testimony to the remarkable things one can achieve in times of crisis: Virginia Wing have produced one of the most fearless pop records of not only 2021 but the past few years. Glossier and more tumultuous than its predecessor, the band's idiosyncratic roots haven't been compromised, thanks to the dense, multi-layered arrangements and sporadic moments of strange, futuristic magic.



The drums are playfully erratic, and Christopher Duffins' saxophone prowess adds warmth and fragility to Merida Richards' icy, monochromatic vocal style, which remains conspicuous, yet constantly sliding into focus and threatening to break into song. The record is full of these contradictions: the juxtaposition between light and dark - themes such as impulse, addiction, urge, and shame – with upbeat, often sugary sweet musicality is a well- wrought hybrid.



Virginia Wing honour their musical influences by proudly wearing them on their sleeves. I'm Holding Out For Something' retrofits 00's R&B, while a predilection for Prince, Laurie Anderson, and The Slits is elicited in songs' OBW Saints' 'Moon Turn Tides' and 'Lucky Coin.' Elsewhere, Merida Richards' oblique, poetic discourse on '99 North' offers a more introspective version of the band. Perhaps a masterclass in postmodernism, the merging of high and low art makes 'Private Life' feel very timely.



Virginia Wing's last record was built around liberation and euphoria. 'Private Life' tackles the opposite – examining what we do when we're alone and inside our own heads, but it never feels claustrophobic. Instead, the music is bright and unconfined, making it the perfect album for catharsis.



*8/10 *



Words: *Hayley Scott *



