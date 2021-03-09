All you need to know about Aamir’s daughter Ira

Ira Khan is one of the popular star kids in Bollywood who is often seen making headlines for her honest social media presence. But how well do you know the starkid? She is Aamir Khan’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta who decided to not follow in her father’s footsteps and she’s so much more than her online popularity. While she is rarely making any public appearance, she happens to live life lowkey. Here’s all that you need to know about the talented Ira Khan.