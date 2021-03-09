‘Insanity’: Jake Tapper Questions UK Regulator Investigating Piers Morgan’s Comments About Meghan Markle
Published
CNN's Jake Tapper said the investigation of Piers Morgan by UK media regulator Ofcom is "insanity."Full Article
Published
CNN's Jake Tapper said the investigation of Piers Morgan by UK media regulator Ofcom is "insanity."Full Article
Piers Morgan’s feud with Meghan Markle came to a head this week, culminating in the British TV host’s resignation from “Good..
Tuesday’s episode of “The View” had a lot to say about Piers Morgan storming off “Good Morning Britain” after a co-host..
U.K. media regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people wrote in to complain about ITV’s “Good..