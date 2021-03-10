Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for 'courage' and 'leadership' after Oprah Winfrey interview

Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for 'courage' and 'leadership' after Oprah Winfrey interview

FOXNews.com

Published

Beyoncé is sharing some positive words for Meghan Markle in light of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Full Article