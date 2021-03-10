It takes a very special film to hook you on the title alone, and on Tuesday news broke of a movie in development that is actually, seriously called Cocaine Bear.Full Article
Everyone’s New Favorite Upcoming Movie Is Cocaine Bear
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Carpool Wars Spill Over Into Our Studio
It was bound to happen... carpool wars have been taken to a whole new level this morning. Tune in to find out what happened and IF..
KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City
This Week At Barnes & Noble: Meet Joe Chinakas
My next guest fell in love with horror stories at an early age and always knew he wanted to be an author. His dream has come true...
WMBD