Rapper/singer Anderson .Paak and pop megastar Bruno Mars have formed a group called Silk Sonic, and their first single “Leave the Door Open” is already a hit. Now they’re trying hard to get on the Grammy Awards show lineup as a last-minute addition. Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars Want A Piece Of The Grammys Stage […]Full Article
Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars Publicly Beg The Grammys
