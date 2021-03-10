Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars Publicly Beg The Grammys

SOHH

Published

Rapper/singer Anderson .Paak and pop megastar Bruno Mars have formed a group called Silk Sonic, and their first single “Leave the Door Open” is already a hit. Now they’re trying hard to get on the Grammy Awards show lineup as a last-minute addition. Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars Want A Piece Of The Grammys Stage […]

