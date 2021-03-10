UK talk show host Piers Morgan quits show over Meghan Markle remarks

UK talk show host Piers Morgan quits show over Meghan Markle remarks

Mid-Day

Published

The U.K.`s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan`s comments on Meghan Markle.

Full Article