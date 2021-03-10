Travis Use Deep Fake Tech For 'Waving At The Window'

Watch it now...



*Travis* incorporate deep fake technology for their new video 'Waving At The Window'.



The Scottish group's new album '10 Songs' is out now, a late career high that emphasises their continued love of the craft.



Hitting the Top Five, the record was accompanied by a flurry of visuals directed by singer Fran Healy.



The latest is a deep fake marvel, and was shot at sunrise in Los Angeles before the digital trickery began to be incorporated.



The impact is curiously unsettling, with Fran Healy's face morphing through various incarnations.



Fran comments...



"I shot the performance in downtown LA at sunrise with a small crew. Then Hao Li and his team at Pinscreen helped bring the band from the UK to downtown LA with their deepfake technology. It took around six days for their supercomputers to learn everyone's faces and smoosh it all together. The results are amazing if a little disturbing."



"The song is subtle from a distance, but very intense upon closer inspection so the video fits perfectly. At first it’s just a straightforward performance video, but if you look closer, it’s anything but. I think it’s the closest I have gotten to reflecting a song in a simple way. It’s been a good year learning more about film making and learning to simplify my strokes. It’s hard to be deliberately simple."



