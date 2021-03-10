'Game of Thrones' prequel actress says 'House of the Dragon' will not depict gratuitous violence against women
Published
Olivia Cooke revelaed that the 'Game of Thrones' prequel will take a different approach to how it depicts women.Full Article
'I don’t think they’d be in their right minds to include any of that anymore'
Game of Thrones‘ new prequel, House of the Dragon, will not feature “egregious graphic violence towards women for no reason..