Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Support After Emotional Oprah Interview

Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Support After Emotional Oprah Interview

SOHH

Published

Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé is showing huge support for British royal family member Meghan Markle. Queen Bey went online with lots of praise for the married mother after her tell-all interview with TV icon Oprah Winfrey. Beyoncé Shows Her Support To Meghan Markle Bey went online to support Meghan Markle and offer praise for her “courage & leadership”. […]

Full Article