Alia confirms testing negative for Covid-19

Putting an end to all speculation, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress shared in an Instagram story that she is back to work too. “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!” wrote Alia.