Crumb's 'Trophy' Comes Backed With A Surrealistic Video

Check it out now...



Boston group *Crumb* have shared their new single 'Trophy' in full.



The band formed at Tufts University, and diligently break down their influences, before forging new and often pretty wild shapes.



Sitting somewhere between early 90s slacker songwriting and psychedelia, there's even a strong jazz element to their latest single.



Online now, we're hearing shades of BadBadNotGood at work in 'Trophy' alongside those skewed guitar pop elements.



Haoyan of America directs the video, and its surreal qualities seem to tap into something extra-dimensional within the music itself.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Third Pupil*



