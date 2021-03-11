Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn Contribute To Paul McCartney Re-Work Album

'McCartney III' has been turned inside out...



*Paul McCartney* has revealed the full tracklisting for a re-worked take on his home recorded hit 'McCartney III'.



The final part in a loose trilogy of sorts, 'McCartney III' was recorded at home in Surrey, with the Beatles legend writing, performing, recording, and producing the record on his own.



A critically acclaimed hit, 'McCartney III' is set to be turned inside out on this new project.



'McCartney III Imagined' lands on April 16th - order it *HERE* - and it features new music from Beck, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Blood Orange, and more.



Whether it's a remix or a complete re-work, each artist is tasked with interpreting a song from 'McCartney III' in their own way.



Dominic Fike offers an interpretation of 'The Kiss Of Venus' - tune in below.



Tracklisting:

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*



* Physical release exclusive track



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

