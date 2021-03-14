Cello virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma “wanted to give something back” after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Pittsfield, Ma., so he spent the 15-minute observation period required to screen for allergic reactions giving a free concert. Ma is a part-time resident of the Western Massachusetts town, and received his vaccine […]Full Article
WATCH: After Getting Second Covid Shot, Yo-Yo Ma Plays His Cello For Vaccine Clinic
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Spots filled for Sunday’s vaccination clinic at Redding Rancheria’s Tribal Health Center
KHSL
Anyone over the age of 18-years-old and who lives in Shasta County will be getting the vaccine at the Redding Rancheria’s..
You might like
More coverage
Mobile vaccination team brings shots to those who need them most
WCVB
A mobile vaccination clinic run by the Whittier Street Health Center is bringing COVID-19 vaccinations to Boston residents at city..
Life-threatening allergies pose another hurdle to getting vaccine
FOX 4 Now Florida