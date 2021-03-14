WATCH: After Getting Second Covid Shot, Yo-Yo Ma Plays His Cello For Vaccine Clinic

Cello virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma “wanted to give something back” after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Pittsfield, Ma., so he spent the 15-minute observation period required to screen for allergic reactions giving a free concert. Ma is a part-time resident of the Western Massachusetts town, and received his vaccine […]

