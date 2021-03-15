The talk show takes a break while the network investigates Osbourne's comments about Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle's comments about the royal family.Full Article
The Talk Cancels Live Shows While CBS Investigates Sharon Osbourne Comments
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sharon Osbourne in tears on The Talk as she defends Piers Morgan
Sharon Osbourne grew emotional on her show The Talk on Wednesday as she defended supporting Piers Morgan.
Cover Video STUDIO
CBS Cancels Two Shows of 'The Talk' as it Probes Heated Exchange
CBS has canceled two shows of "The Talk" this week as it investigates a heated exchange at the beginning of last Wednesday's..
Newsmax