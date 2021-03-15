The 19-year-old singer beat out `Black Parade` (Beyonce), `Colors` (Black Pumas), `Rockstar` (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch), `Say So` (Doja Cat), `Don`t Start Now` (Dua Lipa), `Circles` (Post Malone), and `Savage` (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce).Full Article
Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish`s `Everything I Wanted` bags Record of the Yea
