The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.Full Article
Harry Styles wins his first-ever Grammy for `Watermelon Sugar`
Harry Styles won his first Grammy after Watermelon Sugar was named best pop solo performance.The former One Direction star, 27, won..
