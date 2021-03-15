The Talk: Sharon Osbourne's show off air after row over Piers Morgan
Published
The Talk is suspended after a row between Sharon Osbourne and one of her co-hosts about Piers Morgan.Full Article
Published
The Talk is suspended after a row between Sharon Osbourne and one of her co-hosts about Piers Morgan.Full Article
The talk show takes a break while the network investigates Osbourne's comments about Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle's..
Sharon Osbourne is taking major heat for trying to defend her friend Piers Morgan both on social media and on the air, sparking an..