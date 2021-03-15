These Five Performances Made The Grammy Awards 2021

Everyone from BTS to Harry Styles and Billie Eilish gave their best...



The *Grammy Awards* would be nothing without big performances.



While 2021 was a stripped back, lockdown affair, the ceremony still managed to conjure unforgettable moments from iconic artists.



Here's a quick rundown of five performances that defined this year's Grammy awards.



- - -



*Harry Styles*



A true gentleman of pop, Harry Styles was at his effervescent best at this year's Grammy awards. Donning his finest feather boa and strutting his stuff during the all-star intro - which also boasted HAIM and Billie Eilish - Harry dearest returned to his all-out bop 'Watermelon Sugar'.



Nominated in three categories, he took home the award for Pop Solo Performance. All in all, a decent night's work for the pop icon.



- - -



*BTS*



BTS have broken virtually every record in front of them. A phenomenally successful 21st century pop group, they've reshaped the global landscape, taking Korean music to fresh levels of commercial gain and critical acceptance.



Somewhat curiously, the Grammy awards remain immune to their charms, although BTS were invited to perform 'Dynamite' at this year's ceremony. Responding with an incredible display of their talents, the group remained typically humble afterwards.



They commented: “It’s an honour to have our stage at the GRAMMY Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It’s a significant moment for us. We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal.”



- - -



*Billie Eilish*



Billie Eilish dominated 2020's ceremony, taking home a literal arm-load of gongs. 2021 saw Billie Eilish scoop a further two trophies for her collection, while also performing 'Everything I Wanted'.



With the American artist now a bona fide arena level sensation, we're itching to see her live once more... perhaps 2022 will be more promising?



- - -



*Dua Lipa*



It was a big night for Dua Lipa, who scored nominations in some key categories. Making enormous inroads across North America, she cemented her international appeal with a bold two-part performance. Blending 'Levitating' and 'Don't Start Now' into a quick-fire medley, she showed off her star status, and invited DaBaby onstage for a neat guest spot.



- - -



*Cardi B*



Cardi B was one of the night's main stars. Joining Megan Thee Stallion for their explicit bop 'WAP' the two then performed separately, with Cardi picking her single 'Up'. A lavish, glitzy, thoroughly unchained performance, Cardi underlined her iconic status.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

