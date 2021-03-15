Regina King's 'One Night in Miami,' Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' headline Oscar nom snubs
Published
USA TODAY Film Critic Brian Truitt explains which films were snubbed for the 2021 Oscar nominations and the diversity of this year's field of films.
Published
USA TODAY Film Critic Brian Truitt explains which films were snubbed for the 2021 Oscar nominations and the diversity of this year's field of films.
USA TODAY Film Critic Brian Truitt explains which films were snubbed for the 2021 Oscar nominations and the diversity of this..