It’s deeper than just music for legendary singer Beyoncé. During her acceptance speech at the 63rd Grammys last night after her Best R&B Performance win for “Black Parade,” she took major time to show love to her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who also took home an award that evening. Beyoncé Is The Proudest Mom Now […]Full Article
Beyoncé Is The Proudest Mom After Blue Ivy’s Grammy Night
The 9-year-old joins mom Beyoncé and Wizkid in taking home the Best Music Video award for ‘Brown Skin Girl’.