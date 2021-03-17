The film’s trailer drops tomorrow, which will perhaps provide clarity on her role in Rumy Jafry’s directorial venture. In 2019, Rhea Chakraborty shared pictures of the film’s mahurat with the cast and crew, on social media.Full Article
Producer Anand Pandit on Chehre: Won’t talk about Rhea Chakraborty — for now
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rhea Chakraborty Not A Part Of Chehre ? Producer Anand Pandit Gives Epic Reply
Bollywood NOW
Amitabh Bachchan Emraan Hashmi starrer film Chehre's trailer is all set to release. But fans wonder if Rhea Chakraborty is part of..
You might like
More coverage
'We have decided not to talk about Rhea Chakraborty at this moment': 'Chehre' producer Anand Pandit
'Chehre' stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.
DNA