JUST IN: Police Identify Suspect in Mass Shootings That Killed Eight in Atlanta Area
Police identify suspect in mass shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight peopleFull Article
Shootings at three US massage parlours have left eight people dead, authorities say. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in..
Eight people were killed in three separate shootings in Georgia -- two in Atlanta, one in Cherokee County -- on Tuesday.