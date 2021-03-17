Angelina Jolie Prepared to Provide Proof of Alleged Domestic Violence in Brad Pitt Divorce Trial, Kids May Testify (Report)
Published
Angelina Jolie is preparing for her Brad Pitt divorce trial. The 45-year-old Maleficent actress has filed documents making it clear she is prepared to offer “proof and authority in support” of domestic violence allegations against the 57-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, The Blast reported. “Along with Angelina‘s testimony, there is a separate [...]Full Article