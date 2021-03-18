Florida rapper Kodak Black is just having fun and trolling. After recently causing controversy online after demanding his flowers from Megan Thee Stallion, he’s let it be known it was just a joke. Kodak Black Sends Congratulations To Meg Thee Stallion Kodak took to the Houston Hot Girl’s Instagram comment section to clear up the […]Full Article
Kodak Black Switches His Tone On Megan Thee Stallion
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kodak Black Wants His Money For Making Megan Thee Stallion’s Career
SOHH
Florida rapper Kodak Black wants credit where it’s due. He went to social media to voice his frustrations with rap star Megan..