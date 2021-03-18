As he comes closer to the release, Rana Daggubati rewinds back to the days before he embarked on the Haathi Mere Saathi journey.Full Article
Rana Daggubati shares how he prepped for Haathi Mere Saathi
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rana Daggubati: I’ve learnt a lot by living in the forest
Mid-Day
Rana Daggubati talks about becoming more environmentally conscious post Haathi Mere Saathi
You might like
More coverage
Rana Daggubati: Made Haathi Mere Saathi film for the big-screen experience
Backing makers’ decision to hold Haathi Mere Saathi release for a year, Daggubati says small screen can’t do justice to..
Mid-Day