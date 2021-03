Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha took an early morning flight to Uttar Pradesh to shoot the mahurat shot of their upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’. The trio was spotted at the Kalina airport on Thursday morning, taking a private flight out of the city. While Jacqueline and Nushrratt decked up in traditional ensembles, Akshay looked dapper in a formal black shirt and trousers.