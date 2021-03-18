Tom Jones Re-Works Bob Dylan's 'One More Cup Of Coffee'

It's a gritty take on the original...



*Tom Jones* has shared his take on *Bob Dylan's* 'One More Cup Of Coffee'.



The song appeared on Dylan's *1976 album 'Desire'*, and features a cast of drifters, a pair of young lovers, and a fraught storyline.



An intense meditation on love, loss, and the passing of time, 'One More Cup Of Coffee' has become a key part of Dylan's oeuvre, a songwriting masterclass from rock's poet laureate.



Tom Jones has long sought to cover the song, and finally mastered an arrangement has was happy with last year.



Recorded alongside producer Ethan Jones, those guitar strokes are reminiscent of the Dylan original, while we're hearing a certain gospel feeling to this version.



Barking out the words, Tom Jones gives an intense yet sombre performance. Lyrically, he ties the words of Bob Dylan to his own experiences as a youth.



“Years ago,” he comments, “I was a bit of a tearaway, finding myself in situations and with people I shouldn’t have been with. For me all these years later when I hear the line about going down to the valley below, I don’t just think about the reality of going too far, but also the hangover. I can’t be that person any more but I start singing that song, and I’m right back there.”



Tune in now.



Tom Jones' new album 'Surrounded By Time' will be released on April 23rd.



