The Weeknd Is Re-Issuing 'House Of Balloons' On Its 10th Birthday

*The Weeknd* will re-issue 'House Of Balloons' for its 10th birthday.



The mixtape was released in 2011, a stunning opening gambit that turned R&B on its head.



Ushering in one of the defining careers in 21st century music, 'House Of Balloons' remains a murky, mysterious, almost unknowable object.



This weekend - March 21st - 'House Of Balloons' hits streaming services, with a limited vinyl edition to follow.



The original featured samples from Aaliyah, Cocteau Twins, and more, which have now been cleared for full use.



So, fans will experience 'House Of Balloons' as it was originally intended on its initial release as a free download.







On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in it’s original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples. pic.twitter.com/Wi3joxt1fq



— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 17, 2021



