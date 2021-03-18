One of the most disturbing stories to come from the January 2020 death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant was the revelation that police officers on the scene of the fatal helicopter crash took and/or shared gruesome photos of the victims’ remains outside of the investigation. The NBA icon’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, is now calling those […]Full Article
Vanessa Bryant Publicly Shames LA County Officers
Vanessa Bryant reveals names of officers who allegedly shared photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene
Vanessa Bryant won her case with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department earlier in March to allow the names to be released