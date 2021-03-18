Vanessa Bryant Publicly Shames LA County Officers

Vanessa Bryant Publicly Shames LA County Officers

SOHH

Published

One of the most disturbing stories to come from the January 2020 death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant was the revelation that police officers on the scene of the fatal helicopter crash took and/or shared gruesome photos of the victims’ remains outside of the investigation. The NBA icon’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, is now calling those […]

Full Article