Lots of people are obsessed with Addison Rae and turns out, so is she! The 20-year-old TikTok star just dropped her debut single “Obsessed” and she sings about self-love in the catchy new song. Addison co-wrote the song and produced it with Benny Blanco and Ryan McMahon. “I’m obsessed with me-e-e as much as you [...]