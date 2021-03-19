Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6 billion net worth

Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6 billion net worth

Mid-Day

Published

The 43-year-old`s net worth is close to $6.6 billion, thanks to his sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy. The report suggests that his brand`s tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion.

Full Article