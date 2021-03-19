Anushka's daughter gets a personal nameplate

Virat Kohli is busy scoring big at an ongoing cricket tournament where he is accompanied by wife and actress Anushka Sharma and their newborn baby girl Vamika. While they were in Ahmedabad recently, the hotel where they were staying created special customised nameplates for the Indian cricket team. A picture going viral on the internet features a special name tag which reads "Home Sweet Home," followed by Vamika, Anushka and Virat's name.