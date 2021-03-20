BigStory! All about the Oscars 2021

The Oscars are upon us, and this year we had Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas unveil the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, no less. After being called out for the lack of diversity in nominations with the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, the Academy shone bright by nominating as many as nine people of color. And women led the way, scoring a record 76 nominations in all categories. In this week’s #BigStory, we laud the Academy for its diverse nomination that promises to turn 2021 into a milestone year for the awards and explore why India is yet to get its due at the prestigious ceremony that honours cinema from around the world.