Rani Mukherji: Not easy to be an actress

Ahead of her birthday on Sunday, Rani Mukerji interacted with fans on Instagram through a social media live session. Answering all sorts of questions, the actress spilled the beans on what she did during Covid and revealed that she was taking care of her five year old daughter Adira, who had just started school when the lockdown was imposed. Also, when a netizen asked Rani Mukerji about venturing into films, the ‘Saathiya’ actress gave a detailed reply no how it is a tough task being an actress in Bollywood.