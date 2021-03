John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s rivalry has been welcomed by fans in Mumbai. The film hit the screens on Friday and despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, ‘Mumbai Saga’ has received a massive thumbs up from the audience in the metro city. According to the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, the Sanjay Gupta directorial has managed to rake in Rs 81 laks nett in the Mumbai circuit, which is the highest opening day number post Covid-19.