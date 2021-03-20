LeBron James is out “indefinitely” after injuring his right angle during a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Laker suffered a high-ankle sprain after rolling his foot, and would be “out indefinitely.” High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) […]Full Article
JUST IN: LeBron James Reportedly Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Brutal Ankle Sprain
