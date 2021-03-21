COVID-19: Satish Kaushik rushed to hospital

On Wednesday, senior actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating himself at home. Kaushik also wrote on Twitter that those who came in contact with him should also get tested. "Attention, please! I have been tested COVID positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks," the post in question read.