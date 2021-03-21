Justin Bieber faces backlash for including Martin Luther King Jr. quotes on his album 'Justice'
Published
Justin Bieber is facing some backlash after using the words and speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. in his latest album.Full Article
Published
Justin Bieber is facing some backlash after using the words and speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. in his latest album.Full Article
Justin Bieber's new album has left people divided as it features civil rights activist Martin Luther King Junior's iconic and..
Pop icon continues his faith-based maturation...
*Justin Biebe*r is a pop evangelical. Faith has always played a big..