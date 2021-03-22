Dua Lipa "Shaken" Following Fan Rush In Mexico City

Security were forced to intervene...



*Dua Lipa* was left "shaken" following an incident with over-eager fans in Mexico City.



The singer travelled to the Mexican capital over the weekend, and word spread that she had made the trip.



Fans uncovered her location, and when Dua attempted to leave she was subject to an uncomfortable rush.



Footage has emerged online, and one person tries to grab her arm before security manage to bustle her out of harm's reach.



A source told *The Sun*: “News that she was in the area spread and obviously people were keen to catch sight of Dua. But it turned nasty when two fans rushed up to her.They really ran at her and it looked scary.”



The source added: “Dua looked really uncomfortable. Thankfully security was there to drag the people away because who knows what could have happened.”



*Dua Lipa* is thought to be on a work trip, cooperating with Yves Saint Laurent on a beauty shoot.







Dua Lipa was nearly attacked by a fan in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/nPJYymZCjv



— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2021



