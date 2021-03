Harman Baweja tied the knot with Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony held at a gurudwara, in the presence of family and close friends. Close friend of the couple, actress Sagarika Ghatge was also a part of the wedding and she shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the festivity. The first click saw Sagarika decked in a stunning green lehengha, posing with Harman and Sasha.