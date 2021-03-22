The wife of hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj‘s late dad wants justice. A massive lawsuit has reportedly been filed against the man responsible for her husband’s death last month after striking him with his car and fleeing. Nicki Minaj’s Mother Files $150M Lawsuit Maraj’s wife is suing Charles Polevich, 70, for hitting Robert Maraj, 64, with his car […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Dad’s Wife Files $150 Million Hit + Run Lawsuit
