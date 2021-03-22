Hip-hop superstar Drake knows what it’s like to be sidelined by an injury. When news broke over the weekend that NBA rookie sensation LaMelo Ball would likely miss the rest of the season with a fractured wrist, the 6 God showed his support for the Charlotte Hornets point guard. Drake Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Injury […]Full Article
Drake’s Devastated By LaMelo Ball’s Season-Ending Injury
